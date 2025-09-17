Former employee at Ursuline Academy pleads guilty to child pornography charges, school says

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A former employee at Ursuline Academy pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges, a school spokesperson told WCPO.

The spokesperson said they were recently made aware that a former employee pleaded guilty to two counts of "possessing or viewing nudity-oriented material involving a minor." It is unclear when exactly this employee pleaded guilty to the crimes.

The employee's identity and former role at the school have not been revealed, but the spokesperson said he has not been on the school's campus since they were notified of the criminal investigation. At that time, his employment was terminated, the school said.

"Ursuline has fully cooperated with the criminal investigation," the spokesperson said. "We notified our school community after we learned that the criminal investigation had concluded and charges had been filed."

The spokesperson also did not give specifics of the former employee's crimes or how the police first began investigating him.

The school also said they have "no reason to believe that anything related to these charges involved Ursuline students, happened on Ursuline's campus or otherwise involved the Ursuline community."

"The safety and well-being of our community members is our school's highest priority, and we have robust child protection policies and protocols in place," the spokesperson said.