Police chase suspects accused of shooting woman at Green Township restaurant

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Green Township police were called to a restaurant on Colerain Avenue in the early Monday morning hours after a woman was shot, according to police.

Police received the call for help around 12:41 a.m. Reports said multiple people were shooting at the restaurant, police said.

When they arrived, they found a woman who'd been shot in the leg. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, police said. They did not say whether the woman was inside or outside the business when she was shot, or if she'd been a customer or employee at the restaurant.

"A short time after the shooting, a suspect vehicle from the incident was located by Colerain Township officers," wrote Green Township Police Captain Mitch Hill in an email.

The vehicle driven by the suspects had been reported stolen, and the driver fled officers' attempts to pull them over, polcie said.

Eventually, "the vehicle was disabled," and the people inside attempted to run away on Colerain Avenue near Kirby, according to Green Township police.

Multiple agencies searched for them, including K-9 officers and an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, police said. Eventually, two people were found and taken into police custody.

The incident is still under investigation by Green Township police.