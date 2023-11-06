Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyGreen Township

Actions

Police chase suspects accused of shooting woman at Green Township restaurant

Green township restaurant shooting
Adam Schrand
Green township restaurant shooting
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 11:12:55-05

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Green Township police were called to a restaurant on Colerain Avenue in the early Monday morning hours after a woman was shot, according to police.

Police received the call for help around 12:41 a.m. Reports said multiple people were shooting at the restaurant, police said.

When they arrived, they found a woman who'd been shot in the leg. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, police said. They did not say whether the woman was inside or outside the business when she was shot, or if she'd been a customer or employee at the restaurant.

"A short time after the shooting, a suspect vehicle from the incident was located by Colerain Township officers," wrote Green Township Police Captain Mitch Hill in an email.

The vehicle driven by the suspects had been reported stolen, and the driver fled officers' attempts to pull them over, polcie said.

Eventually, "the vehicle was disabled," and the people inside attempted to run away on Colerain Avenue near Kirby, according to Green Township police.

Multiple agencies searched for them, including K-9 officers and an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter, police said. Eventually, two people were found and taken into police custody.

The incident is still under investigation by Green Township police.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Court docs: Woman found dead in Cheviot home after man 'sat on her head' Name released of 11-year-old killed in shooting that wounded five others Outreach workers will visit West End to help with healing after weekend shooting

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!