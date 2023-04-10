Pedestrian hit in Green Township in November has died

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man hit by a driver in November 2022 has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's report says Samuel Codling died on Saturday as the result of a crash that happened on November 12, 2022.

According to a press release from Green Township police in November, Codling was walking with another person north on Neeb Road near Wunnburne Avenue in the grass shoulder off the east side of the road around 2:35 a.m. that morning. The driver of a white sedan drove off the eat side of the road and hit Codling, police said. The person Codling was walking with was not hit.

Codling was taken to a hospital after the crash, where he was in "serious but stable condition," according to a Nov. press release from Green Township police.

A GoFundMe set up to help raise money for Codling and his family raised $21,455 of a $20,000 goal. The page says Codling was "the most caring, loving and loyal person you would ever meet."

It goes on to say Codling had just returned home to Cincinnati from a deployment while serving with the US Army.

At first, police said the driver of the white sedan fled, but on November 14, 2022 police said the vehicle was located and the driver had turned themselves in.

At the time, police said charges were pending for the driver, but Green Township police never released the driver's name, so it's unclear if that person was ever charged.