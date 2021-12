GREEN TWP., Ohio — One person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on Colerain Avenue in Green Township Monday evening, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m., police said, and the driver of the vehicle involved stopped after hitting the victim.

Police said they haven't yet identified the person killed, nor have they announced a possible reason for the crash, or any charges associated.

Colerain Avenue was still closed as of 10:30 p.m., while the investigation continued.