PD: Amazon delivery driver hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after they were hit in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Amazon delivery driver is in the hospital with what police are calling life-threatening injuries after he was hit by the rear of a truck's trailer while crossing the street in Green Township Wednesday afternoon.

Green Township police said officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Hutchinson Road just before 4:40 p.m. for a reported pedestrian crash. An investigation determined an Amazon delivery driver stopped in the southbound lane of Hutchinson Road to make a delivery. They then began crossing the road as a 2017 Ford F-250 hauling a flatbed trailer was driving northbound.

Police said the delivery driver "did not allow the truck and trailer to clear his path," causing the rear of the trailer to hit the delivery driver as the truck continued north.

The delivery driver was taken to UC Medical Center, where police said they are dealing with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-250 was located later Wednesday evening.

Green Township police said the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Green Township Traffic Unit at 513-574-0007.