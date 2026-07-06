Multi-million-dollar roundabout project begins in Green Township, prompting 90-day road closure

WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers the west side. If you have a story that you'd like Marlena to look into or a news tip, email her at marlena@wcpo.com

On Monday, construction crews began prep work at the intersection of Ebenezer and Hutchinson Roads in Green Township for a new $2.34 million roundabout project set to be completed in about 90 days.

“It’s really a great way to keep traffic moving and keep traffic moving efficiently,” said Kathleen Fuller, public information officer for District 8 of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We spoke with west siders who drive through the intersection regularly. Several people shared their safety concerns.

WATCH: How the multi-million-dollar roundabout project plans to improve safety concerns, and how drivers feel about it

Multi-million-dollar roundabout project begins in Green Township

“The visibility is the biggest issue to try and make that turn appropriately onto Ebenezer,” said Lori Lawrence.

Green Township said the roundabout “will create a continuous flow of traffic, allowing vehicles to move through this busy intersection more safely and efficiently.”

“There are accidents there because there is not a stop sign on Ebenezer,” said Michael Grampfer. “You know it is a little bit dangerous.”

ODOT said roundabouts are often the safest solution to traffic and safety concerns.

“Roundabouts achieve about a 44% reduction in crashes, and they do reduce the serious injury and fatalities by 90% that you would see at a two-way stop intersection,” Fuller said.

Green Township Green Township roundabout project details.

Lawrence said she drives the intersection three to five times a week. She said when she heard about the roundabout, she immediately thought it’d make the area safer.

“I was like, ‘perfect, couldn’t be a better spot for one.’ And single-lane roundabouts are the easiest thing,” Lawrence said. “The nuisance of the construction — I’ll deal with it, and it’s gonna be great on the other side.”

Michael Grampfer lives just a few doors down from the construction site. He said an entire new roundabout seems unnecessary.

“I just think if they just squared it off and put a traffic light there, it would be less money spent that they could spend on paving some of the roads that are really horrible, rather than doing this,” Grampfer said.

A 90-day closure was set to begin on Monday for Hutchinson and Ebenezer roads. ODOT said the closure was slightly delayed as Duke Energy finished final utility work, and the closure will now begin Tuesday.

WCPO Green Township roundabout project

Once the closure begins, there will be several detours for both roads. Ebenezer Road traffic will be detoured by way of Bridgetown, Taylor, Rybolt and Wesselman Roads. Hutchinson Road motorists will be detoured via Filview Circle, Harrison Road, Race, Bridgetown and Ebenezer Roads.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 west side reporter Marlena Lang? Email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.