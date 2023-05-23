FDA pens warning to Green Twp. bakery over rodent pellets and dead insects found

GREEN TWP., Ohio — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to the owner of Gary's Cheesecakes & Fine Desserts in Green Township over the discovery of rodent pellets and insect activity in food prep spaces.

The letter was posted online on May 16, though it's dated April 28. The letter says it received a response from the owner on March 7 describing corrective actions he took or plans to take.

"After reviewing the inspectional findings and response that your firm provided, we are issuing this letter to advise you of the FDA's concerns and provide detailed information describing the findings at your facility," the letter says.

The FDA inspected Gary's Cheesecakes & Fine Desserts on Crookshank Road from January 31 through February 15. During that time, inspectors determined ready-to-eat bakery products made inside "were prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with filth or rendered injurious to health," according to the letter.

The specific violations were highlighted in the letter:

On January 31, inspectors found a dead rodent attached to a glue trap inside an open cardboard box located next to the bakery's stand mixer. On that same day, around 10 rodent pellets were found inside a junction between food prep tables where brownies were being iced. Rodent pellets "too numerous to count" were also found between ingredient bags and directly below a storage rack used to store bulk dry ingredients. On the same day, inspectors also found insect activity on a glue trap.

On February 8, inspectors noted multiple dead insects attached to two glue traps adjacent to an oven.

"In addition, a section of the glue trap was torn, which you stated was due to a mouse that chewed through the glue trap to escape when it was caught on the trap," the FDA notes in the letter.

On February 13, rodent pellets "too numerous to count" were found inside an enclosed shelf behind boxes containing icing piping bags and on a sheet pan used to store brownies prior to slicing.

"This is a repeat observation from FDA's 2020 inspection, as apparent rodent excrement was observed on and around an in-use caramel container used as a topping on (ready-to-eat) desserts and n a shelf directly below where plates for the slicing machine are stored," the FDA said.

The bakery's owner told the FDA on March 7 he disposed of glue traps with captured pests, placed new ones and sanitized areas where rodent droppings were found. He also told the agency he scheduled a garage door maintenance. But, the FDA said, the owner's response does not prove corrective actions are happening on a continual basis, or that the owner's efforts will effectively keep pests out.

In addition, the FDA said many of the owner's corrective actions included in the March 7 email were the same actions submitted to the FDA on March 8, 2020 in response to the similar findings that year.

The owner of the bakery was given 15 days to respond to the letter.