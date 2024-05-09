Evacuations, destroyed belongings: Green Township families deal with aftermath of flooding

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As severe weather traveled through the Tri-State Tuesday night, several homes in Green Township dealt with flooding.

Homeowners on Muddy Creek Road said that in a matter of minutes, their basement was filled with water and sewage.

"There was water coming up just spraying out of there, this high," said Mark Fisher.

Fisher lives just down the street from his daughter, Veronica Fahey. Both of their homes flooded in a matter of minutes on Tuesday night.

"However long that heavy rain lasted, probably 10-15 minutes, this was filled up," Fisher said.

"The toilet was looking like a tornado and water was just shooting out of it,” Fahey said. “By that time, the bathroom was completely flooded.”

Fahey said the fire department came out to her house.

“They came and evacuated the place and said everyone has to leave now,” said Fahey, who noted the evacuation was due to the possibility of water getting into electrical outlets.

The families said they went downstairs to find many of their belongings just floating in sewage.

"My Down syndrome brother has lost everything, all of his clothes, his bedclothes,” she said. "My daughter just had a baby 3 weeks ago. She lost every single big item that was bought for that baby."

We were there Thursday as a contractor from the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati toured the house and took pictures of the damage left behind.

“It's been a disaster," she said.

The contractor on site said a crew would come to the house and get everything out of the basement, hopefully by Friday.