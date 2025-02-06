EMS service responds to record number of calls as wave of illness sweeps through Hamilton County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As illness sweeps through Hamilton County, closing schools and leading to hospital diversions, Green Township Fire and EMS said they've responded to a record number of daily calls with an increase in services keeping their crews busy.

Assistant Chief Chris Godfrey said they responded to 47 calls Thursday, nearly double the average calls for the department.

"This time of year is definitely our busiest," Godfrey said.

The long-time firefighter said the increase in calls has been stressful, but they've been able to handle the load with the help of mutual aid from area departments.

Lt. Ronnie Krass told WCPO the surge in calls came on top of already increased volumes.

"We're making upward of 10 or more runs a day. We're up for 24 hours a day now," he said.

Despite the increased burden, Godfrey said the department's roughly 100 men and women across four stations remain dedicated to serving the community.

"People call us at their worst, and we definitely want to reassure them that we are an all-hazards business whether that's a medical emergency, or a fire emergency, or anything in between," he said.

Godfrey and Krass credited public support, including the 2022 passage of a levy to support the fire and EMS services, for allowing them to rise to meet the February wave of illnesses.



Krass had a message for everyone who voted to provide them additional funding.

"Obviously, thank you," he said. "If it wasn't for the people and the voters that support our levies, we wouldn't be where we are today."

The Green Township Fire & EMS service urged people to consider their situation carefully before dialing 911.

The department shared guidance about what to expect from the Health Collaborative:



Emergency Transportation: You may be given the option to be transported to a nearby hospital that is less busy. Be prepared with your alternative if given the option.

Longer Wait Times: You may experience longer wait times in the emergency department as staff prioritize care for the most critical patients.

Alternative Care for Non-Emergencies: If you are experiencing mild symptoms such as congestion, cough, or low-grade fever, please consider visiting your primary care physician or an urgent care center (in-person or virtual).

Urgent Care Center: Walk-in clinics provide care for non-emergency illness or injury for those who are unable to see their doctor or do not have a primary care physician. Urgent Care Centers can treat medical conditions that are urgent but not emergent treatment such as sprains and strains, sinus and ear infections, and minor cuts and burns.

Emergency Care Needs: If you are experiencing severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, dehydration, or a fever above 104°F, please seek immediate emergency care.

Vaccination Reminder: To help reduce the spread of illness, we encourage all community members to get their flu shot. Vaccination is available at your local pharmacy through March.

At-Home Testing: Over-the-counter tests are available at your local pharmacy for purchase.