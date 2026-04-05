Docs: Green Township man charged for firing gun at juveniles who 'ding-dong-ditched' his home

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Green Township man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired a gun at juveniles who "ding-dong-ditched" his home Saturday, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Yarvis Godfrey, 33, has been charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

According to an affidavit, Godfrey fired his firearm at a vehicle, which was inhabited by juveniles, fleeing from the 5200 block of Starvue Drive.

The juveniles told police that they responded to Starvue Drive to ding-dong-ditch the house. They said they banged on the residence's front door, fled back to their vehicle, drove to the cul-de-sac on Starvue Drive and turned around. While driving back up the street, passing the residence they ding-dong-ditched, the juveniles said they noticed a man with a firearm with a green light or laser near the street. The man, later identified as Godfrey, fired multiple shots at the juveniles in the vehicle.

After Godfrey fired the shots, the juveniles drove to the cul-de-sac on Berauer Road, where Godfrey followed them and confronted them while police arrived.

Officers at the scene located a bullet hole in the trunk of the juvenile's vehicle. They also found a second and third bullet hole in residences in the 6200 block of Berauer Road. A .45 caliber shell casing was also found in the roadway in front of Godfrey's home, according to the affidavit.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers located a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a green laser inside Godfrey's home.

Godfrey was taken into custody by Green Township police, and he is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. According to court documents, Godfrey admitted to police that he fired at the vehicle but "attempted to take out the tire of the vehicle."

Godfrey is expected to be arraigned in court Monday at 9 a.m.