Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyGreen Township

Actions

CVS Pharmacy damaged after car smashes through wall in Green Township, employee nearly struck

Investigators: Manager had to jump out of the way
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
CVS crash 2.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 14:54:31-04

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Blue Rock Road, Kipling Avenue and Colerain Avenue in Green Towhship was damaged after a car crashed through the front wall.

One person was inside the car, according to Green Township Police. She is expected to be okay.

Firefighters on the scene said a manager inside the store had to jump out of the way. They were not injured.

The pharmacy was not impacted and the drive-thru will remain open. The rest of the store will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

CVS crash 1.jpg
No one was injured when a woman crashed her car into a CVS in Green Township, according to police.
CVS crash 3
No one was injured when a woman crashed her car into a CVS in Green Township, according to police.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
How our counties voted for Governor, Senate in the primary Group plans to protest by paying for gas at station near Biden's visit Lakota board member served trespassing notice for school visits

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.