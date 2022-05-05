CVS Pharmacy damaged after car smashes through wall in Green Township, employee nearly struck

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The CVS Pharmacy on the corner of Blue Rock Road, Kipling Avenue and Colerain Avenue in Green Towhship was damaged after a car crashed through the front wall.

One person was inside the car, according to Green Township Police. She is expected to be okay.

Firefighters on the scene said a manager inside the store had to jump out of the way. They were not injured.

The pharmacy was not impacted and the drive-thru will remain open. The rest of the store will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Photo by: Ray Pfeffer No one was injured when a woman crashed her car into a CVS in Green Township, according to police.

Photo by: Ray Pfeffer No one was injured when a woman crashed her car into a CVS in Green Township, according to police.