Beloved local pizzeria announces new spot planned on Cincinnati's west side

CINCINNATI — Residents on Cincinnati's west side will have a new pizza option to choose from when ordering dinner, after Strong's Brick Oven Pizzeria announced its plans to open a new location.

On the local business' Facebook page, it announced "your neighborhood pizzaria, west side addition" would be arriving, with details to be released "soon."

The company's website lists its locations — including a new location added for Bridgetown, declaring the new spot is "coming soon," with a photo of Kenning's Circle K attached.

Kenning's Circle K was a west side staple at 6166 Bridgetown Road in Green Township. It closed its doors for good at the end of 2022. The building has been empty since the restaurant shuttered.

The expansion to the west side will mark Strong's Brick Oven Pizza's sixth location in the Greater Cincinnati region. The pizzeria can already be enjoyed in Union, Ky., Hebron, Newport, Lawrenceburg and Reading.

The local business got its start in 2012 at its Newport location and has expanded throughout the Tri-State since then.

"Thank you to our amazing family, to our outstanding staff members who work so hard and to everyone who believes in the progress of this company," reads the Facebook post announcing the expansion. "Thank you for making our pizzeria a Tri-State treasure of a family-owned small business."