Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person trapped inside home after vehicle crashes into building

items.[0].image.alt
Terry Helmer
Firefighters work to rescue a trapped woman after a car back into a home in Sycamore Township Monday morning.
Dillonvale Crash.jpg
Posted at 9:17 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 09:47:56-05

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OH — A person is trapped inside a home in Sycamore Township Monday morning after Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle backed into the home.

The crash happened on the 4000 block of Limerick Ave in Dillonvale.

A fire chief with Cincinnati Fire Department told WCPO's crew at the scene that the driver of the SUV backed up from across the street and crashed into the home. The SUV crashed through a bedroom where a teenager was sleeping.

According to the fire chief, the teenager was trapped under debris and part of the vehicle for at least 20 minutes.

The teenager should be fine, but the fire chief said taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the SUV.

Four people were inside the home when the crashed happened, the chief said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.