Great Parks of Hamilton County announces free entry calendar

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Great Parks of Hamilton County is celebrating Earth Day 2021 with free motor vehicle permits.

You won’t need a motor vehicle permit to enter any of the 21 parks across Hamilton County. But it's not just today, the first day of every month is free through October. They’re also sprinkling in a few other freebies this summer.

Great Parks wants to encourage people to go to a park that's new to them. Go to the East Side if you’re a West Sider, or vice versa.

Kimberly Whitton, public engagement coordinator for Great Parks, said Winton Woods is one of the best spots for everyone in the family.

"It's centrally located for the most part in Hamilton County. It has a harbor, a beautiful lake, the harbor area has a snack bar, it's got picnic tables, playgrounds. The boathouse is in that area, you can go there and get fishing equipment, rent kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle boards, pedal boats, row boats, all kinds of different activities,” Whitton said. “There's also at Winton Woods we have two golf courses, so if you want to go hit some balls at the driving range or get a quick game in.”

Winton Woods also has a campground. It's another option for a staycation this year before you're ready to travel again. The animals at Parky’s Farm also love visitors, no matter their age.

Here is a list of the free days ahead: