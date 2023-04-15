Watch Now
Golf Manor police search for missing 15-year-old

Leealsa Hamby
Posted at 10:33 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 22:33:02-04

GOLF MANOR, Ohio — Golf Manor police are searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen Wednesday, April 12.

The mother of Leealsa Hamby told police her daughter has not been seen since before she left her home on Ridgeacres Drive for school Wednesday morning. She was wearing tan pants, a purple button-up shirt, a white hoodie and Nike shoes.

Hamby's mother said it is possible she could be in Madisonville or Winton Terrace. She has ADHD and a heart murmur and is not currently on her medication.

Leealsa Hamby

Police said Hamby is 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Golf Manor Police Department at 513-615-3000.

