HCSO: 1 killed in crash near golf course in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in Glendale Saturday afternoon, according to Kyla Woods, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred across from the Glenview Golf Course at 4:25 p.m., Woods said in a press release.

The car, a 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on the roadway leading to and from the golf course when it crossed over Springfield Pike and ultimately crashed into the woods, Woods said.

First responders at the crash called UC Air Care to the scene. The driver was pronounced dead by UC Air Care flight doctors, according to the HCSO spokesperson.

Investigators said they don't believe the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials are still working to notify the deceased person's family, she said.