Former state representative Connie Pillich announces bid for county prosecutor

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Former Ohio State Representative Connie Pillich has announced she plans to run against current Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers in the next election.

Pillich, a Democrat, announced her intent to run against the currently seated Republican on Wednesday morning at Veterans Park in Green Township.

"A renter living in Price Hill will receive the same pursuit of justice as the owner of an estate in Indian Hill," said Pillich.

Pillich was elected to state government in 2008 served six years as an Ohio State Representative, including as vice chair of the House Committee on Criminal Justice.

In a press release sent out after her announcement, Pillich said Powers "is following in the footsteps of her Republican predecessors by emphasizing political affiliation over making our county a safer, more just place to live, work and raise a family."

In the press release, Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus is quoted as referring to Pillich as someone who could help move the prosecutor's office forward. Driehaus could be seen standing behind Pillich as she announced her campaign on Wednesday.

Powers was sworn into her role as the Hamilton County Prosecutor on Jan. 24 by the former prosecutor, Joe Deters — who vacated the position when he was tapped by Governor Mike DeWine to join the Ohio State Supreme Court.

Powers has served in the position since then, but will have to win voters over in 2024 to keep it.

Powers was an administrative judge for the Hamilton County Juvenile Court, elected for a six-year term that began at the start of 2017.

Powers hasn't responded to Pillich's announcement to run against her, but the Hamilton County Republican Party issued a statement mocking Pillich for announcing "yet another campaign."

Pillich ran unsuccessfully for treasurer of Ohio in 2014; after announcing a bid for Governor in 2018, she dropped out of the race and endorsed another candidate.

The Hamilton County Republican Party referred to Pillich as a "career politician" and said she is "the latest mouthpiece in the liberal crusade to ruin great American cities through lawlessness and chaos."