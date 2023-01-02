Watch Now
Police: Man shot multiple times in Forest Park

Posted at 10:27 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 22:27:13-05

FOREST PARK, Ohio — One person was shot multiple times in the 11000 block of Qualridge Court, Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m., according to Forest Park police.

The gunshot victim, identified as a 24-year-old man, was transported by the Forest Park Life Squad to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His current condition was not released.

Forest Park police are handling the investigation and ask for anyone with information to contact them at 513-595-5220 or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

