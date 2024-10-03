Watch Now
Man found dead after crews battled house fire in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man was found dead inside a home where crews responded to a residence fire Wednesday night.

Hamilton County dispatchers said firefighters responded to a fire on Colbert Circle in Forest Park at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The investigation into the fire is ongoing, officials said.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed the man's circumstances of death as a residence fire, but the coroner did not identify the man.

WCPO is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

