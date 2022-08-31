Juvenile in critical condition after hit-and-run at Forest Park crosswalk

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A juvenile is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Forest Park Tuesday night.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driving on Waycross Road at around 8 p.m. hit a juvenile pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of Waycross and Sharon Road. The sheriff's office said the car left the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian was taken to Cincinnati Children's and is in critical condition.

At this time, the sheriff's office said it is unknown if excessive speed is a factor in the crash. The HSCO Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

