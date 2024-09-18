Forest Park police investigating after man found dead in house Wednesday morning

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man was found dead inside a home in Forest Park Wednesday morning, according to police.

Forest Park police said the man was possibly shot or stabbed; another person was taken from the house to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with stab wounds, police said. Officers said they believe that person's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police on the scene Wednesday morning said they believe the man found dead was working on the house, which was being rehabbed.

Officers said they haven't yet determined the relationship between the man found dead and the person taken to the hospital.

Forest Park police said they would send out a press release with more information later on Wednesday; WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.