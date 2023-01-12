'You’ve just got to be really weary and pay attention': Fairfield sees increase in coyote sightings, attacks

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Officials in Fairfield are looking at solutions to combat an increase in coyote sightings and attacks.

Resident Mike Baynes said he remains hopeful after his dog was attacked in his backyard. He said he's doing what he can to protect his family and pets.

"You’ve just got to be really weary and pay attention," Baynes said. "They're confronting people while they're walking their dogs on a leash. You hear them howling all the time and see them often."

He’s keeping an eye out his own close.

"I heard a commotion," Baynes said. "I heard barking, growling and screaming. They were sounds I've never heard from my pets before."

Baynes said when he got outside, he saw the coyote.

"(The coyote) had one of my two dogs in his mouth by the neck," Baynes said. "As soon as he saw me, he let go and jumped the fence in a second."

The dog's neck was injured, but he’s since recovered.

"Thank God, but honestly I felt like it was five seconds later, it would've been bad," Baynes said.

Several other pet owners weren’t so lucky. There have been reports of pets killed. Residents voiced their concerns this week to the city council.

One woman said she’s fearful for the children who live in her community.

A wildlife supervisor was there to provide advice like not leaving out food, bringing in bird feeders and being careful about letting out pets at night.

It is breeding season, so you'll spot coyotes more this time of year

"This is not an easy topic by any means," Vice Mayor Tim Meyers said during the meeting. "There are pitfalls on both sides, but we have to take some action and start to review at least what does an operating plan in the city looks like."

In the meantime, Baynes said his family is carrying an air horn outdoors, in case of another encounter.

READ MORE

Hamilton County on the prowl for site to build new animal shelter

Coyotes spotted in Greater Cincinnati area

Video: Possible bear sighting in Warren County