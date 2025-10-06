Swatting call results in heavy police presence at Fairfield High School, district says

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A swatting call led to a "heavy presence of officers" at Fairfield High School on Monday, Fairfield City School District said in a statement.

The district said officers responded to the school after a 911 caller claimed there was an active threat. That report was confirmed to be false.

Students and staff were instructed to stay in the classroom until the school was given an all-clear out of an abundance of caution, the district said. The school has returned to normal operations.

The district said Fairfield police are investigating the swatting call to determine who made the false report.

"Maintaining a safe and secure environment will continue to be our priority as we work through this situation," the district said.

We have reached out to police for any additional information on the false report, but have not heard back at this time.