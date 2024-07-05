Suspect flown to hospital after police pursuit ends in crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person was airlifted to UC Medical Center Friday after a police pursuit involving a West Chester police officer ended in a crash in Fairfield.

West Chester officials said one of its officers was involved in a pursuit of a suspect wanted on domestic violence and weapons charges Friday afternoon. That pursuit ended in a crash on Mack Road.

The suspect was flown to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time. Two civilians in another car impacted by the crash suffered minor injuries. The West Chester officer was not injured.

Fairfield police are investigating the crash, while West Chester said it will investigate the police pursuit.