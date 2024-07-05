Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyFairfield

Actions

Suspect flown to hospital after police pursuit ends in crash in Fairfield

suspect crash west chester police chase
Erich Cross/WCPO
suspect crash west chester police chase
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 05, 2024

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person was airlifted to UC Medical Center Friday after a police pursuit involving a West Chester police officer ended in a crash in Fairfield.

West Chester officials said one of its officers was involved in a pursuit of a suspect wanted on domestic violence and weapons charges Friday afternoon. That pursuit ended in a crash on Mack Road.

The suspect was flown to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time. Two civilians in another car impacted by the crash suffered minor injuries. The West Chester officer was not injured.

Fairfield police are investigating the crash, while West Chester said it will investigate the police pursuit.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Boone Co. commissioner gives account of Hurricane Beryl ahead of U.S. landfall Family of 39-year-old man killed in Hartwell offering reward for information Young child in Butler County tests positive for measles, health officials say

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!