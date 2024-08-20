One dead after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A person is dead after a driver crashed into a utility pole early Tuesday morning in Fairfield.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Mack Road, which was shut down for hours.

Fairfield police said a car hit the pole, snapping it and causing power outages in the area.

Two people were in the car; one was killed while the other was sent to the hospital, police said. The condition of the person who was sent to the hospital is not known.

Police did not identify whether it was the driver or the passenger that died in the crash.

The roadway in the area is a single-lane road in each direction. Police did not provide any possible cause for the crash.

