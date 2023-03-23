Fiancé charged with murder in Fairfield cold case 'was definitely rehearsed,' former private investigator says

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A former private investigator says the man arrested for murder in his fiancée's death appeared “rehearsed” during interviews.

Katelyn Markham was reported missing in August 2011 after she did not show up for work at David’s Bridal near Tri-County Mall. John Carter was her fiancé and the one who called 911 to report her missing. More than a decade after her death, Carter was arrested for her murder.

J. Ryan Green worked as a private investigator on the case. He said he interviewed Carter four or five times in person after Markham’s disappearance.

“John would tell you what John wanted you to know,” Green said. “And then, ‘I don't remember that.’ Or he would take you down a road ‘That? Well, I guess that could have happened. I just don't remember that.’”

According to court documents, Carter allegedly killed her between August 13 and August 14, 2011.

Green said Carter appeared rehearsed and forgot key details during all interviews.

“Sometimes it got frustrating,” Green said. “Sometimes it was like, 'Wow, he's really practiced this in his head, about what he's going to say what he's not going to say how much information he is going to give you and what he's not going to get. He's pretty good at that.'”

Markham’s father had suspicions too. He told WCPO he believed Carter was involved “one way or another.”

“There were times, like that really cold candlelight vigil up the street, he tried to pretend like he was crying but there were no tears,” Dave Markham said.

Police and volunteers — including Carter — searched for months, and then years, for Markham. Carter told WCPO in an August 2011 interview he was "absolutely terrified."

"I just want to find Katelyn and celebrate her birthday with her," he said.

Carter said at the time he was hopeful Markham could "fight her way out" if she was somewhere "because she's strong."

“If it does pan out that he is guilty of causing Katelyn Markham’s death, it's not fair that he got to go live his life for the last 12 years,” Green said.

“He stole a lot,” Dave Markham said. “A lot from me, and a lot from her friends and her family and her life.”

In February, detectives made their first arrest in connection with the case. Jonathan Palmerton, 35, was indicted for perjury. According to Green, Palmerton was a close friend of Carter’s.

According to the indictment, Palmerton is accused of making a false statement "under oath or affirmation, or knowingly swear or affirm the truth of a false statement previously made, when either statement is material" in April 2022.

That same day, search warrants were executed at Carter’s former Fairfield residence where his mother lives and other residences of relatives of friends, according to Gmoser. Investigators from his office and the Fairfield Police Department also dug up yards looking for evidence.

Evidence was taken from the yards and homes, but Carter was not arrested at that time.

READ MORE

Katelyn Markham's fiancé charged with her 2011 murder

Man arrested in connection to one of the Tri-State's biggest cold cases has bond set at $50,000