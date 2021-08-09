Watch
Fairfield city officials urge kayakers, swimmers to avoid Great Miami River

Great Miami River
Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 09, 2021
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Public works officials on Monday warned the public to stay away from the Great Miami River between Joyce Park and State Route 27, where runoff from disrupted treatment systems at the Fairfield sewer plant could cause elevated levels of bacteria.

“Recreational activities such as swimming, fishing, wading and kayaking should be avoided,” wrote Fairfield Public Utilities representatives in a safety advisory.

Anyone who comes into contact with the water should wash themselves soon afterward and seek medical care if they become sick.

“The advisory will be cleared once all treatment systems are fully restored at Fairfield’s sewer plant,” according to the advisory.

