Butler County Grand Jury declines to bring charges against Fairfield Twp. officers who shot armed man

Bodycam shows man charged at officers with knife and hammer
Fairfield Twp OIS.png
Fairfield Township Police Department
Police shot a Fairfield Township man that chased officers with a hammer and knife.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 12, 2023
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Butler County grand jury declined to bring charges against Fairfield Township officers who shot a man armed with a knife and a hammer in November.

On Nov. 1, Fairfield Township officers responded to Camargo Trailer Park in the 5500 block of Fairfield Road for reports from a mobile crisis staffer of a person having a mental episode.

While officers were speaking with Brian Hubbard's family outside, body cam footage shows the moment he came out from the house and walked toward officers with a knife in one hand and a hammer in the other.

During the video, officers can be seen walking backward from Hubbard and repeatedly telling him to drop the weapons, which he refused.

Hubbard then charges one of the officers and is shot multiple times by the two officers. After being shot, Hubbard sets the weapons down and walks back into the home where officers then arrested him.

Body cam: Man chases police with hammer, knife

Hubbard was originally taken to UC West Chester hospital in critical condition, but survived the shooting.

The grand jury met on Jan. 11 and declined to press charges against the officers after watching the entire event unfold on body cam. The grand jury determined the shooting was justified.

