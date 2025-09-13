UAW and GE Aerospace reach tentative agreement, union spokesperson says

CINCINNATI — United Auto Workers has reached a tentative agreement with GE Aerospace, a union spokesperson confirmed Friday night.

The union, which represents more than 600 workers in Evendale and Erlanger, started its strike in late August, fighting against a proposed nearly 40% health care cost increase and demanding better job security and time off.

In an update Friday, UAW Local 647's bargaining committee told members they have reached a five-year agreement that includes:



Additional personal time off for all members;

Vacation time increases;

A minimum workforce guarantee;

$3,500 in cash payments to offset the rising health care costs and;

No changes to grievance or strike language.

You can read the update here.

A vote to ratify the deal is set for next week. Until then, the union said all members will continue to fulfill their strike duty.

UAW Local 647 President Brian Strunk said in a statement he is "proud" of the solidarity members have shown throughout the strike, which started in late August.

"Like David standing against Goliath, we stood firm under pressure and refused to back down," Strunk said in part. "That unity delivered real gains: stronger job security for Erlanger, a five-year agreement, new work secured for our future, better health care and cost offsets, and more time off for our families."

We have reached out to GE Aerospace for comment, but have not heard back at this time.