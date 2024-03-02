Watch Now
Police searching for man who threatened Evendale Walmart with gun on social media

Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 12:42:59-05

EVENDALE, Ohio — Evendale police are searching for a man who made threats with a gun toward a Walmart in Evendale.

Police said Kenneth Blackwell-Kirkendall, 28, made the threats in a Facebook live video Saturday morning.

Blackwell-Kirkendall is a former employee of the Walmart, which is located at 2801 Cunningham Drive, police said. He was last known to reside in the area of 7800 Newbedford Avenue.

Police said warrants will be filed to charge him with aggravated menacing.

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to call the Evendale Police Department at 513-563-2249. If anyone has information about Blackwell-Kirkendall's whereabouts, they're asked to call either the Evendale Police Department or 911.

