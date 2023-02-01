'I am chief of Tokyo': Body camera footage shows arrest of man who fired shots into Japanese grocery store

EVENDALE, Ohio — Video released by Evendale police shows the moment officers arrested a man accused of shooting into a Japanese grocery store.

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord Tuesday on two counts of vandalism, one count of inducing panic and three counts of having weapons while under disability after police said he pulled into the parking lot of the Evendale Plaza on Reading Road, took out a handgun and started firing into Tokyo Foods.

During the shooting, Beckjord allegedly said he was "the president of Tokyo" and the store was "not in compliance," according to court documents.

Body camera footage shows Beckjord complying with police orders and admitting to firing shots. In the video, he tells police he was "sent" there and that he is "a special agent."

"Tokyo is in non-compliance," Beckjord said. "I am chief of Tokyo."

Later in the video, he asks officers, "You know who Daniel Beckjord is, right?"

"Uh, huh," the officer responds.

"Well, my payroll pays your safety," Beckjord says.

Investigators found 13 guns, two bulletproof vests and ammunition after serving a search warrant on his home despite the fact Beckjord should not have any guns. Court documents show Beckjord was released on bond after an arrest in July 2022 on conditions Beckjord does not consume alcohol nor possess any firearms.

Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway said Beckjord had pictures of police departments and police employees' personal vehicles on his phone. In a release, Holloway said Beckjord's behavior suggests "he is dangerous and erratic with a bold willingness to use firearms in crimes."

Police said they have not found proof the shooting was racially motivated.

Beckjord also faces charges in Belmont County in eastern Ohio for leading police on a chase. He also has burglary charges outstanding in Gallatin County, Ky.

He remains in jail on a $110,000 bond.

