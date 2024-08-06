HCSO: 2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition, after 3-vehicle crash in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Evendale Monday afternoon.

Evendale police and traffic safety units with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to Glendale Milford Road at Cunningham Drive before 5 p.m. for a crash involving a car, motorcycle and flatbed truck.

Officials said a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Glendale Milford Road when the operator of a nearby flatbed truck made a lane change, colliding with the car. The Corolla rotated into the opposing lane of traffic where a 2006 Honda motorcycle was stopped and waiting to turn left.

The Corolla and motorcycle collided head-on. The operator and passenger aboard the motorcycle were thrown off the vehicle. Neither were wearing helmets.

Officials said both people were taken to UC Medical Center. The operator is in critical condition while the passenger is stable.