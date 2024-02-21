Watch Now
Early voting begins for Ohio's March primary

Voters can vote in-person at the Hamilton County Board of Elections or apply for an absentee ballot
Ohio voters have begun casting their ballots for the March primary, but here's why voting early may be a bit more difficult for some voters.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 14:29:41-05

NORWOOD, Ohio — Hamilton County voters are now able to cast their in-person ballots for the March presidential primary on March 19.

Early in-person voting at the Board of Elections in Norwood is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Hours are extended starting beginning March 9 through March 17.

Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland said they are able to somewhat gauge turnout based on those who have requested absentee ballots.

“When we’re looking at those compared to the last presidential primary, we’re slightly down,” Poland said.

Eligible voters are also able to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Applications are due by March 12.

And keep in mind, 17 year olds who will turn 18 by the Nov. 5 general election are eligible to register and vote.

Voters in Butler, Warren and Clermont counties are also able to vote at the Board of Elections office.

On Election Day, polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton County increased the pay for poll workers who will now make at least $225. The pay is increased for those who have bigger roles. You can apply to be a poll worker online.

