Docs: Man in jail on stalking charge tried hiring fellow inmate to kill his ex

Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 11, 2024

CINCINNATI — A man who was already lodged in the Hamilton County Justice Center accused of violating a protection order and stalking someone faces new charges after prosecutors said he offered a fellow inmate money to kill his ex.

According to court records, 50-year-old Marcus Gibson was arrested in April on misdemeanor charges after he allegedly poured bleach into the gas tank of a woman's car and deflated one of its tires.

Court records show Gibson posted bail the same day he was arrested and, two days later, was arrested again — this time for violating a protection order and menacing by stalking. He was given a $20,000 bond and remains in prison.

However, he now faces new charges after he allegedly tried to conspire to murder his ex; on Tuesday, he was arraigned on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Gibson did not show up for court, however, and his attorney asked to waive his appearance; she told the judge Gibson was being held in administrative segregation at the justice center.

In court, prosecutors said Gibson offered another inmate $5,000 to kill his ex, and had already paid that inmate $100.

Court records show that happened around May 25, roughly a month after the other offenses occurred.

The judge set Gibson's bond for the conspiracy charge at $500,000.

