Safe Haven Baby Box unveiled in Delhi Twp.

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Delhi Township Fire Department officially unveiled its Safe Haven Baby Box at its headquarters on Friday.

The box is the first in Hamilton County and the second in the Tri-State area. One was installed in Lawrenceburg, Ind., last year.

"The safety device enables mothers in crisis to surrender newborns securely and anonymously under the State of Ohio's Safe Haven Law," a statement from Delhi Township said. "When the device door is opened and then closed, the exterior door automatically locks and both fire officials and 911 dispatch operators are alerted. A door on the interior side of the box allows a medical staff member to secure the newborn."

The box was built into an exterior wall of the Delhi Township fire headquarters located at 697 Neeb Road.

Delhi Township Fire Chief Doug Campbell said in Septmber, 2021, the box would help already distressed mothers at ease by giving them a safe location to drop off an baby."

"It's already a tough enough decision to decide that you can't take care of your infant," Campbell said. "This opportunity allows for safety involved for dropping off a child."

The township's statement said 115 babies have been surrendered nationally through the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline.

The Safe Haven Baby Box Hotline is 1-866-99BABY1.

Provided by Delhi Twp.

