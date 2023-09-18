Watch Now
Police: Man groped multiple people, including a juvenile, in two west side stores

Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 18, 2023
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged for groping multiple people inside more than one store on Cincinnati's west side, according to Delhi Township police.

Police said a juvenile reported she was shopping in the cosmetics aisle at the Delhi Kroger on Sept. 8 when a man walked behind her and groped her butt; Surveillance footage from the Kroger led Delhi police to identify the man as 27-year-old Malik Rahab, police said.

According to a press release, Delhi police then learned Cincinnati police were trying to identify Rahab for similar incidents that happened earlier in the month at the Hobby Lobby on Glencrossing Way. Police said those incidents happened on Sept. 2 and Sept. 8.

Delhi police said detectives determined, based on surveillance footage at both the Delhi Kroger and the Hobby Lobby, Rahab assaulted more people who have not reported the crime.

Anyone who may have been touched inappropriately by Rahab at Hobby Lobby on Sept. 2 or Sept. 8 can contact Detective Merredeth Newman at 513.263.8327. Anyone who may have been touched inappropriately at the Delhi Kroger on Sept. 8 can contact Lt. Joe Macaluso at 513.922.0060.

Delhi police said on Friday Rahab faced two charges of sexual imposition; On Monday, court records showed Rahab faces three charges of sexual imposition. One of those charges was filed on Sept. 14 and Rahab has been held in the Hamilton County jail on a $75,000 bond on that charge.

The other two charges were filed on Sept. 16; Rahab is scheduled for an arraignment Monday afternoon on those charges.

