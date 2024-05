DELHI TWP., Ohio — A juvenile was hit by a driver at an apartment complex in Hamilton County Wednesday, according to Delhi Township police.

The person was hit at approximately 5 p.m. outside of the Delshire Apartments.

According to police, the juvenile was taken to the hospital.

The severity of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged.