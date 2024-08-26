Oak Hill Schools to dismiss some students early this week amid extreme heat, limited AC access

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Oak Hills Local School District has decided to release some students early this week as temperatures are expected to skyrocket, according to a spokesperson for the district.

Students at Oak Hills High School, Delhi Middle School and Bridgetown Middle School will be released two hours early Tuesday through Friday, the spokesperson said.

But it's not just the high temperatures that make classrooms in those schools potentially unsafe, the district said. Those buildings will release early because all three of them are either not air conditioned at all, or only have partial air conditioning.

All other schools in the district are air conditioned and won't be releasing students early.

Students at Delhi Middle School and Bridgetown Middle School will be released at 12:30 p.m. the rest of the week, while Oak Hills High School will release students at 12:48 p.m. School buses for the middle schools will also run on the adjusted schedule, the district said.

As for after-school activities, coaches and sponsors are communicating with students and their parents around any scheduling changes, the district said.