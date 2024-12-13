Man arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap 16-year-old

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old in Delhi Township.

Police say Christian Austin, using a gun, forced the teenager into his truck in the 1100 block of Betty Lane on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Austin placed the gun at the teen's side stating something to the effect of, "I don't wanna do it, but I got to do it."

Austin then drove the truck to the nearby United Dairy Farmers at Glenway and Glenmore avenues in Cincinnati.

The victim was able to escape from the truck at that location where officers say Austin then threatened the 16-year-old to get back in the truck using the gun.

Documents state Austin racked the gun in front of the juvenile.

Austin was arrested and is charged with having an illegal firearm by a convicted felon.

He is set to be in court on Friday.