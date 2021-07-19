Making It Work: Cincinnati and Hamilton Co. Public Library in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Delhi Township branch of the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library had to rethink how they provided for their patrons during the pandemic, but staff said some of the changes are here to stay.

"It has been pretty amazing and frightening at the same time," Katy Dettinger, the senior children's librarian at the Delhi Twp. branch, said. "We were giving out free books, activities, Take and Make. So we're constantly evolving. The Take and Make started taking off. So we're still doing that."

Take and Make are free craft supply kits kids and teens can take home to put together themselves. Some of the past kits showed how to make their own constellations and blackout poetry.

The library also held outdoor storytime for children and parents to safely enjoy. These brought together people who hadn't seen each other in months.

"I've actually ran into people that I've known for years but haven't seen for years," Shiela Hammor said. "Us grandparents are bringing our grandkids here and having a good time while they're having a good time."

Click here to learn more about programs offered at the library and the library's Discover Summer program.

