Lightning struck elementary school in Delhi Township as morning storms rolled through

Posted at 10:43 AM, May 22, 2024
DELHI TWP., Ohio — Classes at C.O. Harrison Elementary School had a delayed start Wednesday morning after the building was hit by lightning during morning storms, according to Delhi Township police at the school.

Students were prevented from entering the building Wednesday morning for nearly an hour while police and fire responded to the school.

A social media post made by Sarah Geil on a parents' page for the school said everyone inside the building was safe. Geil is listed as a staff member of Oak Hills School District on the district's website.

Students were allowed to enter the elementary school by 9:45 a.m. and school resumed as normal.

