Job openings across the board at Mount St. Joseph University

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University wants to hire positions in almost every department as the university plans to resume in-person learning for the fall semester.

"We plan to have everyone on campus as much as possible, so we can get back to how it was previously,” Kayla Erhart, the associate director of human resources at Mount St. Joseph University, said.

Before students come back, the university wants to hire positions ranging from custodians to a vice presidential role.

"We’re also in the search for an admission counselor for diversity and recruitment, which is a new position we created," Erhart said.

Officials said many people think of the university as being only for people on the West Side of Cincinnati, but this role is part of the university's plan to reach students from across the state, country and world.

Erhart said the university fosters a sense of family and belonging, and she thinks that will help attract the right candidates and students.

"The Mount’s like a family," she said. "Regardless of what the position is, we help each other out... If somebody has something going on we want to help out as much as we can."

