Delhi Skirt Game returns for 46th year amid anti-drag show bills in the Ohio legislature

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A long-running west side tradition is back.

Friday night is the 46th annual Delhi Skirt Game. During the event, male softball players dress as women to help raise money for families on the west side of Cincinnati.

The game starts at 6 p.m. in Delhi Park. Organizers said you can enjoy two new food options this year including a gyro stand and a cannoli stand. Cincinnati band Excalibur is also performing at the event before a fireworks show.

The ''skirt" part of the game was in jeopardy last year when the township asked its committee to "evolve the game" after a transgender resident said it was offensive, sexist and not family-friendly. The committee ended up not making any changes and the game continued as planned.

In July, two Ohio Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would ban drag performers from working in public, with children or teens and anywhere that isn't designated as an adult entertainment facility.

House Bill 245 prohibits "adult cabaret performances in locations other than adult cabarets," and adds to the definition of adult cabaret performances "performers or entertainers who exhibit a gender identity that is different from the performer's or entertainer's gender assigned at birth.” This means that drag queens and kings can only perform at places like an "adult" cabaret, an "adult" theater or a "sexual encounter establishment."

The bill lumps drag performers in with acts that are “harmful to juveniles or obscene,” such as strippers and topless dancers.

It is unclear exactly how this legislation, if passed, would impact the game. But Delhi Skirt Game Executive Board Member Nancy Dittelberger said she's not concerned.

"We know what we do," she said. "Everyone in the community knows what we do and why we do it."

According to Dittelberger, the players are not drag queens. They are guys who dress up as characters. She said they are not trying to look like women, and many of them have big beards and hairy arms and legs.

"Society changes so much but we've had this going on for 46 years," she said.

Dittelberger hopes to raise at least $45,000 for the community this year.

Since 1978, more than $1 million has been raised through the event for families in need.