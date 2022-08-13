Delhi Skirt Game plays on after calls to 'evolve the game'

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A decades-old tradition in Delhi Township continued Friday night as male softball players dressed as women for a charity game raising money for west side families.

The "skirt" part of the annual Delhi Skirt Game was in jeopardy earlier this year when the township asked its committee to "evolve the game" after a transgender resident said it was offensive, sexist and not family-friendly.

"What has long been considered a fun component of the evening has been igniting discussions from residents, event sponsors and other supporters for years for being offensive and insensitive," reads an open letter to the Delhi community from the township.

Daniel Brown, a Delhi resident who regularly attends the Skirt Game, said in March he understands both sides of the situation.

"In the end, everyone needs to realize the purpose of the event, and that's to raise money for families in need," said Brown. "And if we can make slight changes to the event to bring more business together and to bring in more people from the community to feel more comfortable."

The committee did not make any changes to this year's theme or dress code. Participants and fans at Friday's game said it is not meant to mock anyone, but to continue the charity game's 40-year tradition. The event has raised more than $1 million since its start in 1978.

"The idea is so lighthearted, and it's just so beneficial and it's incredible it's been going on for so long — like I said my husband's been a part of it for a few years now," said Ali Rosenthal.

