Court docs: Man loses eye after fight in dorms at Mount Saint Joseph University

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man's eye has been permanently damaged after he was allegedly punched by another man in the dorms at Mount Saint Joseph University, according to court documents.

Court records say 19-year-old Cameron Hardy, who has been charged with felonious assault, punched the victim in the eye, causing severe lacerations. The victim was taken to the hospital and underwent a 6-hour-long emergency surgery, but doctors said it was "unlikely he would ever regain vision or normal vision in the affected eye," according to court documents.

The assault happened in a dormitory building at Mount Saint Joseph University, court documents say.

According to the documents, the victim was asked by Hardy and two acquaintances to step into the hallway of the building for a conversation. While the victim was speaking with the acquaintances, documents say Hardy approached from behind and hit the victim.

The documents say Hardy decided to attack the victim because he believed the victim disrespected a friend by refusing to fight him.

Hardy is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $20,000 bond, of which he must pay 10%.

I have reached out to Mount Saint Joseph University for comment but have not yet heard back.