Court Docs: 27-year-old Delhi Township man accused of raping 8-year-old girl

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Delhi Township man is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Nicholas Blanton, 27, has been charged with three counts of rape as well as one count of gross sexual imposition.

Blanton allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl on April 9. It is unclear how Blanton came into contact with her or where exactly the rape occurred.

The 27-year-old man does have prior convictions, but none are violent crimes.

He appeared in court April 22 and his bond was set at $500,000 secured, and he is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Blanton's case has moved to the grand jury, and he will be back in court on Monday, May 1.

