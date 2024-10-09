2 suspects accept plea deals for roles in deadly 2023 vape shop burglary in Delhi Twp.

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people involved in a deadly vape shop burglary attempt in 2023 in Delhi Township took a plea deal Wednesday.

Amontae Carter, 20, and Messiah Hart, 19, will both be serving seven years in prison for their role in the death of 16-year-old Travis Johnson. Both Carter and Hart could spend both spend an additional 3 1/2 years in prison, depending on their behavior while incarcerated.

In court Wednesday, Hart pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, while Carter pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a vehicle and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Both Hart and Carter told the judge that they feel remorse for their roles in their friend's death.

"If I could take it back, I would, but I can't," Hart said to the judge before his sentencing. "I just have to move forward and try to better myself."

On Oct. 20, 2023 around 1 a.m.,Johnson was shot and killed by the manager of Delhi Township's VIP Smoke Shop, Tony Thacker, while several suspects — including Johnson, Carter and Hart — attempted to break into the store, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Powers said Thacker, who lived in the back of the vape shop at the time of the burglary, came to the front of the store with a gun after the suspects broke windows in the business to get inside.

Thacker faced charges after the burglary attempt for wounding Carter. Powers said he was charged because he kept firing after the threat was over. In August, Thacker was convicted by a jury on two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications. A judge sentenced the 29-year-old to eight to nine years in prison for the shooting.

RELATED | Manager who fired shots during deadly 2023 vape shop burglary to spend nearly a decade in prison

Also arrested and charged was a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were all indicted on murder and burglary charges. A prosecuting attorney Wednesday said the three juveniles were given sentences through the juvenile court through their 21st birthdays.