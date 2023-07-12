'It feels great': Deer Park parent returns to get diploma 35 years later

DEER PARK, Ohio — A Deer Park parent can now proudly say that he's officially a high school graduate.

Jeff Merida went to Deer Park High School more than 30 years ago. He missed graduation by just one credit.

He said that he's always wanted to go back to complete it. And having a son in the district gave him the push he needed.

Merida went to Deer Park Superintendent Jay Phillips for some guidance. He was pointed in the direction of a program through Oak Hills High School.

After a lot of hard work and determination, he was awarded with his diploma Tuesday night.

WCPO staff

"35 years later it feels great to have it accomplished," Merida said.

Phillips said in his 11 years with the district, he's only seen one other person accomplish what Merida was able to achieve.

Now, a proud diploma holder, Merida has some wise advice.

"Get your credits early so that it's easier later on," he said. "Things will go a lot easier for you."