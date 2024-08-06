Meet one of the first people to legally buy recreational marijuana in the Tri-State

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Recreational marijuana sales began Tuesday in Ohio.

Around the Tri-State, weed fanatics flocked to the various dispensaries ready for sales. At Sunnyside Dispensary — one of the 98 dispensaries statewide that began selling weed — people started standing in line as early as 6:30 p.m. Monday before the store opened at 7 a.m.

We were able to catch up with one of the first people to legally buy recreational marijuana in Ohio.

After Jeff Reide purchased his cannabis products, the dispensary employees and other customers cheered. Reide then chanted "finally."

"I'm pumped," Reide said. "I'm pumped. I'm excited."

First purchase at Sunnyside Dispensary

Reide said he's been waiting for recreational weed to be legalized in Ohio.

"I've been waiting for this day for a long time," he said.

Reide said he arrived so early to Sunnyside to be the first customer because he wanted to feel like a celebrity.

Reide, who purchased flower and edibles for himself, said the process of shopping at the dispensary was "easy" and "simple."

Jason Erkes, the chief communications officer for Sunnyside and Cresco Labs, said Tuesday was a "historic" day in Ohio.

"You know it's the 24th state to legalize cannabis in this capacity, and that's the momentum that's building around this country cannabis is popular people want access to it," he said.

Erkes said the sale of recreational marijuana is great for both the state and the local community.

"People are lined up here early this morning very excited and of course it generates tax revenue for the state, but most importantly the priority is getting the product out of the illicit market and having a regulated store will help do that," Erkes said.

