87-year-old with dementia missing from Columbia Township

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton County officials are searching for an 87-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his Columbia Township home Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said James Ponchot left his home on the 4100 block of Walton Creed Road for a doctor's appointment in Mariemont. Deputies confirmed he did not arrive at his appointment.

Ponchot has dementia and was last seen driving a Kia Soul with an Ohio license plate. The sheriff's office did not provide a plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's criminal investigation section at 513-851-6000.

